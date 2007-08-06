Steelers come out throwing

We all know what Portis can do between the white lines when he's healthy, but whether he can return to 100 percent in time for the regular-season opener against Miami will determine his true value. In the event that his knee improves and he can handle the lion's share of the carries, Portis will be less of a risk-reward selection. If he needs to see fewer carries each week in order to rest his knee and remain fresh throughout the regular season, however, then Betts will take on more of the work and Portis' stock will tumble.