Steelers can become first team to clinch playoff berth this season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only undefeated team left this season and could become the first to clinch a playoff berth this week.

They take on the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North showdown on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, they could be on their way to the postseason.

Including a win against the Ravens, the Steelers would also need a Las Vegas Raiders loss or tie and a Miami Dolphins loss or tie. Both can't end in a tie though.