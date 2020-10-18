Steelers bully Browns in lopsided AFC North clash

Third downs were particularly tough for the Browns. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick set the tone with a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown on Cleveland's third play from scrimmage. On his next third down, Mayfield was sacked. He threw incomplete on the next two third-down tries, then was intercepted again after that.

By that time, the Steelers were in full control. They were embarrassed the previous game when the Eagles converted on 10 of 14 third downs and wanted to atone for the performance. The only negative for the defense -- though it was a big one -- was middle linebacker ﻿Devin Bush﻿ suffering a torn ACL. On offense, center ﻿Maurkice Pouncey﻿ also sustained a foot injury which caused the staff to pull him late in the game.

It is in moments like these when Tomlin relies on one of his favorite sayings: "The standard is the standard." Typically that refers to backups having to step in and perform at the level of the player they're replacing, if not exceed it. But the line also applied to the overall approach to Sunday's game. While others hyped the Browns, the Steelers wanted to maintain the standard of success.

What's strange is the Steelers aren't being frequently mentioned as a potential Super Bowl favorite. The focus often is on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, or the Baltimore Ravens, who had the NFL's best regular-season record (14-2) last year. And lately, some are beginning to mention the Tennessee Titans, who remain undefeated and will face Pittsburgh this coming weekend.

Not giving the Steelers their due could be a mistake. This is a team that was forced to grow up last season when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed all but the opening six quarters with an elbow injury. In his absence the Steelers had some of the worst quarterback play in recent memory, with Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges combining to throw just eight touchdown passes over the final nine games. And yet the team was still in the playoff hunt late in the year.

With Roethlisberger, a future Hall of Famer, now under center and the defense more mature, there is no telling how far the Steelers can go. The Titans will be a significant test, particularly running back Derrick Henry﻿, who leads the league with 588 yards and six rushing touchdowns, and has surpassed 100 yards on the ground in three of his five games, including 212 on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

If the past is prologue, Pittsburgh should be fine. It has not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season, holding Saquon Barkley to six yards on 15 carries, Melvin Gordon to 70 on 16, David Johnson to 23 on 13, Miles Sanders to 80 on 11 (one went for 74 yards), and Hunt to 40 on 13. For now, the Steelers are holding off on making any statements, including predicting just how good they can be.