Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger unquestionable leader

"Ben Roethlisberger is our only Super Bowl winner," Colbert said. "As the quarterback and as that Super Bowl participant, it's a big burden for him, it really is. We've talked about this with some of our guys. It's a tremendous weight for him to have to carry that week-in and week-out because this team looks to him, as they should, as a franchise, Hall of Fame quarterback. It's a huge responsibility.