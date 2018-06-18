Around the NFL

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger not fretting new contract

Published: Jun 18, 2018 at 12:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisberger has two years left on a contract that goes through the 2019 season, but the Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller isn't looking to break the bank when the time comes for a new deal.

"I care about record-breaking Super Bowl wins and things like that -- that's more important to me," Roethlisberger told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler from the QB's football camp Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger currently sits as the 12th-highest paid quarterback in annual salary at $21.85 million, per Over The Cap, well behind the likes of Kirk Cousins ($28 million per) and Matt Ryan ($30 million). While most of the offseason talk has revolved around Aaron Rodgers resetting the QB market, Big Ben isn't worried about topping all others when it comes time for a new deal.

"I have two years on my contract. I'm not going to be one to sit here and worry about my contract," said Roethlisberger. "That's not my job. My job is to play football. I'll let my representation, the Steelers worry about all that stuff. To me, it's all about going out and playing now. I think there are a lot more, maybe a lot more important people who need to get their deals done now. For me to do it two years out, if it doesn't make sense for the team, I'm not going to sit here and worry about it."

A year after contemplating retirement, Roethlisberger now sounds like a player who's willing to take fewer dollars on his next deal in hopes of increasing his chances for another Super Bowl victory.

"It's important, too, to understand as quarterback of this team, sometimes you almost have to leave a little bit of money behind for other guys," Roethlisberger said. "That's not my job, that's not my thing to worry about. That's why I have agents."

Le'Veon Bell sits as the most obvious candidate in need of a payday in Pittsburgh, but Big Ben pointed to his offensive linemen as where he'd invest some of his money.

"I know in two years, [Maurkice] Pouncey, [Marcus] Gilbert, there are other very important guys up that I hope get taken care of," Roethlisberger said. "Because if they aren't here, I'm not here. That's the way it is; they are that good."

With the quarterback market thrust over $30 million per year, Roethlisberger's ensuing deal will be interesting to track over the course of the next year or so to see if Big Ben leaves any money on the table when he has the leverage to max out.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on 'Immaculate Reception' at 50: 'The most significant play in the history of the game'

The most memorable touchdown of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris' career turns 50 this week, and current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin champions the impact the play still has, as is evidenced by his players' knowledge of it.

news

Ravens claim WR Sammy Watkins; Devin Duvernay (foot) placed on IR

Sammy Watkins has been claimed by the Ravens in a timely addition as it comes on the same day wideout Devin Duvernay (foot) was placed on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) in line to start Saturday vs. Raiders

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that he anticipates rookie QB Kenny Pickett to start vs. the Raiders after missing last week's game due to a concussion.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start vs. Jaguars with Mike White (ribs) not cleared for contact

Zach Wilson will remain the New York Jets starting quarterback Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per head coach Robert Saleh.

news

Eagles activate TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) off injured reserve

The Eagles on Tuesday announced TE Dallas Goedert has been activated from injured reserve, clearing a path toward him playing in Saturday's showdown with the Cowboys.

news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel: Three-game losing skid 'a bad taste that you want to try to get rid of'

The Miami Dolphins return home riding a three-game losing streak, and coach Mike McDaniel sees an opportunity to end the skid as they look to nab a playoff spot.

news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni confirms Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury, offers vote of confidence in Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed the belief that Jalen Hurts' injury isn't long-term, and offered a vote of confidence in backup QB Gardner Minshew should he start this Saturday.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'confident' in coaching staff despite recent struggles on offense

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh explained why he isn't discussing coaching changes after Saturday's loss to the Cleveland Browns.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'Things are looking up' on potential playoff run

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes "things are looking up" on a playoff push after Monday's win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Rams officially eliminated from playoff contention; tie '99 Broncos for earliest elimination for defending Super Bowl champion

The Rams were officially eliminated from postseason contention Monday night with their 24-12 loss to the host Green Bay Packers.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Packers' win over Rams on Monday night

Spurred by a pair of AJ Dillon touchdowns, the Packers bested the Rams on Monday Night Football, keeping their faint playoff hopes alive while eliminating the defending Super Bowl champions.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE