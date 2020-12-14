Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger after loss to Bills: 'We're not playing good football'

Their body language said more than their words. One by one, Steelers players took a seat and leaned back. Long sighs were followed by short sentences. Sometimes they stared off to the side or at their feet. The high of being the league's only unbeaten team less than a week earlier had been replaced by the frustration of back-to-back losses, the most recent 26-15 to the Bills on Sunday in Buffalo.

The inability to rise to the occasion in a prime-time game in Bills Stadium was so bothersome -- or should I say worrisome? -- they could not enjoy clinching their first playoff berth since 2017, thanks to the Dolphins' loss to the Chiefs earlier in the day. The Steelers know a sustained playoff run is unlikely if things don't improve, and the likelihood of that happening appears challenging based on mounting injuries, an inconsistent run game and continued dropped passes by the receivers corps.

"Offensively we're not very good," said quarterback ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, whose pick-six near the end of the first half sparked the Bills. "We're not playing good football and that starts with me. So, we all need to look in the mirror and understand that we all need to be better. I think that we will be. This is a team that has a lot of resilience and understands what it takes to win football games, and understands what time of year it is, and understands that the way we're playing right now is unacceptable."

Turning things around could be as challenging as making a U-turn in an 18-wheeler, what with only three games remaining in the regular season. But the reality is this: Instead of answering questions about earning the AFC's top seed and only bye in the playoffs, the Steelers (11-2) are now being forced to answer questions about whether they can win their division. The Browns, who play Monday night against the Ravens, are a game back in the loss column and host the Steelers in the regular-season finale on Jan. 3.

Perhaps by then the Steelers will have regained their identity, which was never in doubt during their six title runs. The foundation was a strong running game and stout defense, both of which are currently missing. They ran for only 21 yards last Monday against Washington and were similarly inept against the Bills, gaining just 47 yards on 17 carries -- this despite the return of eight-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey and top rusher James Conner from the COVID-19 list.

Instead, the offense has relied on the surgically repaired right arm of Roethlisberger, who had attempted 104 passes over the previous two games, 196 over the previous four, and 319 over the previous seven. It marked the first time in his 17-year career that he had thrown at least 46 passes in four straight games.

He entered Sunday night leading the NFL with 484 pass attempts, one year after missing all but six quarters because of elbow surgery. The trend is cause for concern for both his and the team's well-being, in that the Steelers are 27-37-1 during Roethlisberger's career when he attempts 40 or more passes in a game.

"Defenses can play pass if you can't run the ball," said Roethlisberger, who was 21 of 37 for 187 yards with two scores and two interceptions. "We need to do better at being a more balanced offense and we need to do better at executing the plays that are called."

Of equal concern are the mounting injuries, particularly on defense. Starting linebackers Devin Bush and Bud Dupree are out with season-ending injuries, and at least two backups at linebacker are currently sidelined. Cornerback Joe Haden did not play because of a concussion, and offensive linemen Kevin Dotson and Matt Feiler left with shoulder injuries.

But this is the time of year where no one is going to feel sorry for a team, particularly a Steelers squad that prides itself on the motto: Next Man Up. Currently the Bills (10-3) are everything the Steelers are not: surging and sure about themselves. They've won six of seven, the only loss being the improbable Hail Murray at Arizona, and are seeking their first AFC East title since 1995. They lead the Miami by two games -- they won the teams' first meeting earlier this year -- and close out the regular season against the Dolphins on Jan. 3.