State of the Franchise: Will Patriots be just fine post-Gronk?

Count on N'Keal Harry to be that guy? The Patriots got some of Randy Moss' best years. Flirted with having a similar big-time target like that when they acquired Josh Gordon (who is currently suspended indefinitely). And the need for a big target probably is the reason why they drafted Harry out of Arizona State in the first round this year. It's the first time in the Belichick era that the Patriots have used a first-round pick on a receiver. Harry led the Pac-12 in receptions (213) and receiving yards (2,889) from 2016 to '18. So if you're looking for someone to make up for the production lost when Gronkowski retired, I would look at Harry. Sure, he isn't listed as a tight end. But Gronk wasn't your typical tight end, anyway (though he was never given credit for being a devastating blocker). Now, only one Patriots rookie receiver has caught more than 40 passes in the Belichick era. That was Deion Branch in 2002. And I'm not even going to say Harry will have 40 receptions. But his biggest asset is knowing how to use his body to create separation from defenders. So I predict he will lead the Patriots in receiving touchdowns, as he will be a beast in the red zone.