State of the Franchise: Can the Browns live up to expectations?

One storyline people are overthinking:How will they distribute all of these targets? Whenever something cool is happening, people are always drawn to the negative. It's like when your boss springs for free pizza at the office. You always have that one co-worker who has to say stuff like, "Oh man, that's so many calories." Just stop it, already. Nobody is forcing you to eat that pizza. Yes, over the five years they've been in the NFL, Jarvis Landry and OBJ each rank in the top 10 in total targets (Landry is fifth with 719 and Beckham is 10th with 622). But the former LSU teammates seem to have the kind of relationship where they can share in each other's successes. Nobody is going to get upset when the other guy is out there scoring touchdowns. It's also fair to point out here that Kitchens is at his best trying to distribute the ball to everyone. Eight different players caught at least one touchdown pass over the final eight games last year. So everyone is going to get a slice.