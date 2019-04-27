Greedy Williams: Browns going to the Super Bowl

Greedy Williams is the newest Cleveland Brown from LSU looking to contribute to their current revolution.

"I know one thing -- that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year," Williams declared on a conference call with local reporters. "That's a fact."

Williams said he was more anxious than angry about falling out of the first round where many projected him to be taken, and even though he's confident about where the Browns are headed, the rookie didn't know who was on the other end of the call he had been anticipating on Day 2 of the NFL Draft Friday night.

"When I got that 216 [area code call], I didn't know [who] it was," Williams explained. "I missed the call because I was just paying attention to something else and my girl kind of tapped me and said, 'Look at your phone.' I called back and it was Cleveland and I was shocked."

John Dorsey, the GM of the Cleveland Browns, may've been shocked as well to see Williams still available midway through the second round. It prompted a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to move up three spots at No. 46 overall in order to snag one of the best man-to-man corners of the draft.

"I have no problem with his tackling," Dorsey said on the same call, when asked about what perhaps shied teams away from Williams. "He will get you down. Corners are paid to cover. The tackling aspect, just get the guy down."

The Browns surrendered their 49th pick along with a 2019 fifth-rounder to get Williams.

"I know y'all have a lot of LSU guys over there," Williams said. "I'm just happy to be a part of the team. I'm ready just to get there, put in work and be a difference-maker in that defense."

Williams, of Shreveport, Louisiana, joins star receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry as the trio of LSU Tigers in Cleveland who were hand-picked by Dorsey through trades. Landry was brought in from Miami in the 2018 offseason, while Beckham was hauled in last month in a shocking move by Dorsey, who's quickly turned the Browns into one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL entering the 2019 season.

"Oh, my God. Me and Denzel (Ward), we are going to tear up the league," Williams said about his new teammate in the secondary. "You can go man on the outside all day, and we will lock down those receivers. Denzel is a Pro Bowl corner, came in his rookie year and did what he needed to do. I know he's going to prep me up and get me ready to do the same thing. Possibly we can be the two Pro Bowl corners in the league playing for the same team."