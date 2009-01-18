Starters for Cards, Eagles active for NFC Championship Game

Published: Jan 18, 2009 at 06:23 AM

All of the starters for the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles were active for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Arizona wide receiver Anquan Boldin is active, as expected, and will attempt to play after missing last week's divisional-round playoff win over Carolina because of an injured left hamstring. Boldin took part in practices all week and said Friday he would play.

Arizona's inactives were cornerback Eric Green, fullback Tim Castille, linebacker Victor Hobson, offensive tackles Elliot Vallejo and Brandon Keith, defensive tackle Alan Branch and tight end Jerame Tuman.

Brian St. Pierre was the Cardinals' third quarterback.

The injury news also appears positive for the Eagles, who kept running back Brian Westbrook and offensive tackle Jon Runyan against the Cardinals.

Westbrook, who returned to practice on Friday, is active despite a knee injury he tweaked in last week's divisional-round victory over the New York Giants. Runyan, who did not practice this week, had said he expected to play.

Philadelphia listed seven inactives: cornerback Dimitri Patterson, running back Lorenzo Booker, linebacker Joe Mays, defensive end Bryan Smith, guard Shawn Andrews, wide receiver Reggie Brown and tight end Matt Schobel.

A.J. Feely was the Eagles' third quarterback.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

