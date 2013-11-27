Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 13

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Josh Gordon vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: One of the hottest wide receivers in fantasy football, Gordon has more points than any player at his position over the last two weeks. This week's matchup is neither favorable nor unfavorable on paper, but Gordon is too good to be on anyone's fantasy bench against the Jaguars -- or any other team. (Maximum value: High WR1)
Start 'em
Keenan Allen vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Allen went off last week against a tough Chiefs defense, reminding fantasy owners that he's one of the better young wideouts in the league -- despite the matchups. He's been especially solid at home, averaging close to 10 fantasy points per game over his past three contests down in sunny San Diego. (Maximum value: Mid WR1)
Harry Douglas at Buffalo Bills (Toronto): It's been a lost season for the Falcons, but Douglas has been one of the lone bright spots. Now a viable No. 2 or 3 fantasy wideout, he's a nice option this week against the Bills -- their defense has surrendered the third-most fantasy points (28.6 PPG) to opposing wide receivers this season. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Michael Floyd at Philadelphia Eagles: Floyd has been on fire, posting a combined 297 yards with one touchdown over his last two games. The Eagles have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points (26.3 PPG) to opposing wide receivers at home, so the Notre Dame Golden Domer will be in good position to find continued stat success. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Sleeper alert - Kendall Wright at Indianapolis Colts: Wright is an underrated star in PPR formats. In fact, he's scored a combined 64 fantasy points over the last four weeks in such leagues. Wright should remain active this weekend against the Colts, who have surrendered the third-most fantasy points (31.3 PPG) to wideouts since Week 9. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Sit of the week
Marques Colston at Seattle Seahawks (Mon.): The Seahawks have some issues in their defensive backfield, but that doesn't change the fact that this unit has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points (14 PPG) to wide receivers on their home field. That's bad news for Colston, who is in the midst of his worst statistical season in the NFL. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Sit 'em
T.Y. Hilton vs. Tennessee Titans: Hilton has gone cold in recent weeks, posting a combined 8.2 fantasy points over his last two games. That includes a Week 11 contest in Tennessee where he recorded just 44 yards. The Titans have allowed the fewest fantasy points (9.3 PPG) to wideouts in the last four weeks overall, so Hilton is a risk. (Maximum value: Mid WR2)
Cecil Shorts at Cleveland Browns:Antonio Brown might have gotten the best of Browns CB Joe Haden last week, but he's been one of the few exceptions to the rule this season. That doesn't bode well for Shorts, who has failed to score more than eight fantasy points in standard leagues since Week 5. He's better left to the sideline. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Tavon Austin at San Francisco 49ers: Austin has been hot, scoring a combined 43.2 fantasy points in his last two games. Of course, 12.5 of those points came on a rare 65-yard touchdown run in last week's win. He'll struggle against the Niners, who have surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points (14.6 PPG) to receivers since Week 9. (Maximum value: Mid WR3)
Owners beware - Mike Wallace at New York Jets: Wallace is coming off a huge game, and that was against a stout Carolina pass defense. So why is he a risk against the hapless Jets? Well, the veteran has score more than five fantasy points just once on the road this season. And to be honest, I just don't trust him to have two big weeks in a row. Maximum value: High WR2)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!