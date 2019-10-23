Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Since his return, Henry has has produced an impressive 197 yards, two scores and 45.7 fantasy points. He should remain in all lineups, even in a difficult road contest against the Bears. Their defense hasn't been great against tight ends, as the position has averaged of almost six catches and 13.5 fantasy points a game to the position.
The Buccaneers have announced that O.J. Howard will miss this week's game due to an injured hamstring, which makes Brate a very attractive streamer. In fact, he has scored 12-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games and is running more routes in the red zone than his injured teammate. The Titans offer a favorable matchup, too.
Everett has emerged into a regular starting option in fantasy leagues, scoring 15 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games (and it could have been better had Jared Goff not missed him on a pair of potential touchdowns). Everett should continue to shine against a banged-up Bengals defense in a plus defensive matchup.
Graham has been anything but consistent in the stat sheets, but he does rank ninth among tight ends in routes run per game and second in red-zone targets per game. He's a worthwhile option against the Chiefs, who have allowed an average of nearly seven catches and 13.8 fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends this season.
Start 'Em:Evan Engram at Detroit Lions, Jonnu Smith vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sleepers:Josh Hill vs. Arizona Cardinals, Foster Moreau at Houston Texans
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Olsen has scored 2.5 fantasy points or fewer in two of his last three games, and a matchup against the 49ers does not bode well for his chances to rebound. Their impenetrable defense has allowed just one touchdown and an average of 6.4 fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends, so Olsen should be faded this week if it's possible.
Ebron is coming off a big game against the Texans, so it's tough to sit him at what is a thin position. However, I'd keep in mind that he remains mostly touchdown dependant from a fantasy perspective, and the Broncos have surrendered zero touchdown catches and an average of just 7.9 fantasy points per game to home tight ends.
Since his 25.1-point explosion in the season opener, Hockenson has failed to scored more than 6.2 fantasy points in all but one of his last five games. He's unlikely to produce a big stat line this week either, as the Giants have surrendered just two touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to enemy tight ends this season.
Goedert scored a touchdown and more fantasy points than Zach Ertz last week, but I wouldn't chase the points ahead of an upcoming matchup in Buffalo. The Bills defense has been tough on tight ends on their home turf, allowing an average of just 1.7 catches and the third-fewest fantasy points among home defense this season.
Sit 'Em:Trey Burton vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Ricky Seals-Jones at New England Patriots
Busts:Vance McDonald vs. Miami Dolphins (Mon.), Tyler Eifert at Los Angeles Rams
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!