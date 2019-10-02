Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Wide receivers

Published: Oct 02, 2019 at 03:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins

Start 'Em

Julian Edelman
Julian Edelman
New England Patriots · WR
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins

Start of the Week

Edelman put up a stinker in last week's win over the Bills, but his prospects are much better heading into a Week 5 matchup in Washington. The Redskins have been awful against slot receivers, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to the position. Edelman, who runs out of the slot 70 percent of the time, should bounce back.

Tyler Boyd
Tyler Boyd
Cincinnati Bengals · WR
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Boyd put up a disappointing stat line in last week's embarrassing loss to the Steelers, but I'd stick with him in a plus matchup against the Cardinals. After four weeks, Arizona's defense has allowed four touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to enemy slot receivers. Look for Boyd to get back in your good graces in this contest.

Larry Fitzgerald
Larry Fitzgerald
Arizona Cardinals · WR
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Fitzgerald failed to meet expectations last week despite a solid matchup, but he's in a good spot to rebound when the Cardinals face Cincinnati. The Bengals have given up three touchdowns to slot receivers, and two wideouts have finished in the top 13 against them over the last two weeks. Consider Fitzgerald a viable flex starter.

Adam Thielen
Adam Thielen
Minnesota Vikings · WR
New York Giants
New York Giants

Thielen ranks 38th in fantasy points among wideouts, and he just posted a 2.6-point stink bomb in a loss to the Bears. Still, I'd start him in what is a get-right game against the Giants. Their defense has allowed the second-most points to receivers lined out wide, which is where Thielen has run 71.4 percent of his routes this season.

Calvin Ridley
Calvin Ridley
Atlanta Falcons · WR
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Ridley has been a dud the past two weeks, scoring a combined 7.8 fantasy points. I would stick with him though, as a matchup against the Texans is a favorable one. In their first four games, Houston's defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers lined out wide. That's where Ridley runs 85.3 percent of his routes this season.

Start 'Em:Josh Gordon at Washington Redskins, Courtland Sutton at Los Angeles Chargers
Sleepers:Will Fuller vs. Atlanta Falcons, Auden Tate vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sit 'Em

Corey Davis
Corey Davis
Tennessee Titans · WR
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

Sit of the Week

Davis is coming off his best stat line of the season, scoring 20.1 fantasy points in a win over the Falcons. Unfortunately, a repeat performance is unlikely against CB Tre'Davious White and the Bills. Their defense has been tough on wideouts, allowing 144 yards and 30.1 fantasy points per game to the position. Don't chase the points.

Emmanuel Sanders
Emmanuel Sanders
Denver Broncos · WR
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sanders is a tough player to bench, especially after his performance against the Jalen Ramsey-less Jaguars, but I would temper your expectations against the Chargers and CB Casey Hayward. In his last four games against this AFC West rival, Sanders has been held to four or fewer catches, 68 or fewer yards and no touchdown catches.

Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry
Cleveland Browns · WR
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Landry put up a massive stat line in last week's win over the Ravens, posting a solid 24.7 fantasy points. So while that makes it tough to sit him, keep in mind that this week's matchup against the Niners and CB K'Waun Williams is not an attractive one. Pro Football Focus rates this as the most difficult wide receiver matchup this weekend.

Terry McLaurin
Terry McLaurin
Washington Redskins · WR
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

McLaurin missed last week's game due to an injured hamstring, but he's a fade for me even if he returns to action against the Patriots. CB Stephon Gilmore and the New England defense hasn't allowed a touchdown to a receiver split out wide this season, and the position has averaged a meager 13.4 fantasy points per game overall.

Tyrell Williams
Tyrell Williams
Las Vegas Raiders · WR
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Williams has scored a touchdown in four straight games, but his yardage totals in the last three weeks (111 yards) leaves much to be desired. So does this week's game in London against the Bears, who have allowed just one touchdown to receivers split out wide this season. That's where Williams has run 81.6 percent of his routes.

Sit 'Em:Mecole Hardman vs. Indianapolis Colts, D.J. Chark at Carolina Panthers
Busts:John Brown at Tennessee Titans, A.J. Brown vs. Buffalo Bills

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook**, **YouTube** and **Instagram** for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More