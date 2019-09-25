Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Kickers

Published: Sep 25, 2019 at 03:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em

Joey Slye
Joey Slye
Carolina Panthers · K
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Start of the Week

Slye has emerged as the top kicker in fantasy football, at least after three weeks, and his success should continue in what is a plus matchup against the Texans. Their defense has given up an average of 10 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers this season.

Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Gay, owned in fewer than two percent of NFL.com leagues, has had a hot start to his rookie campaign with nine-plus points in two of his first three games. He's a nice add and start option against the Rams, who have given up seven field-goal conversions thus far.

Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Houston Texans · K
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Last season's top fantasy kicker, Fairbairn hasn't lived up to expectations (14 points) after three weeks. Still, a home matchup against the Panthers makes him a viable option. Their defense has given up seven field goals and 10 fantasy points a game to kickers.

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks · K
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Myers has been a disappointment in fantasy circles to this point, but he has a get-right (if such a thing exists) next on the slate. The Cardinals have allowed six field goals and an average of almost 11 fantasy points a game to kickers, so Myers is a nice streamer.

Start 'Em:Zane Gonzalez vs. Seattle Seahawks, Adam Vinatieri vs. Oakland Raiders
Sleepers:Austin Seibert at Baltimore Ravens, Aldrick Rosas vs. Washington Redskins

Sit 'Em

Dan Bailey
Dan Bailey
Minnesota Vikings · K
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Sit of the Week

Bailey is coming off a big, 12-point performance in last week's win over the Raiders. However, an upcoming matchup against the Bears makes him a fade for me this week. Their defense has allowed just five fantasy points per game to kickers after three contests.

Matt Prater
Matt Prater
Detroit Lions · K
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Prater is coming off a nine-point performance in a win over the Eagles, but this week's matchup against the Chiefs makes him a risk in Week 4. In their first three games, Kansas City has given up just four field goals and 5.3 fantasy points per game to kickers.

Brett Maher
Brett Maher
Dallas Cowboys · K
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

The Cowboys' offense is playing at a high level, but it hasn't meant much fantasy production for Maher. In fact, he has just two field goals after three weeks. The Saints have allowed just two field-goal conversions so far this season, so I'd fade Maher.

Matt Bryant
Matt Bryant
Atlanta Falcons · K
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Bryant has had a slow start to the season, scoring just 14 points in his first three games. I'd expect that trend to continue, as the veteran faces a Titans defense that's surrendered just two field goals and an average of 3.3 fantasy points to enemy kickers.

Sit 'Em:Eddy Pineiro vs. Minnesota Vikings, Steven Hauschka vs. New England Patriots
Busts:Wil Lutz vs. Dallas Cowboys, Brandon McManus vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

