Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Saquon Barkley will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Prescott has opened the season on absolute fire, throwing for seven scores while ranking second in fantasy points at the quarterback position. He should continue to roll at home against the Dolphins, who have surrendered eight touchdown passes and an average of more than 32 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Wilson is coming off a huge, three-touchdown performance in a road win over the Steelers, and an upcoming matchup against the Saints makes him a solid option for owners once again. Over the first two weeks, New Orleans has surrendered over 275 passing yards and almost 25 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers.
Ryan hasn't looked all the great to start the 2019 season, throwing five interceptions over his first two games (he had seven all last season). Still, an upcoming roadie against a Colts defense that's given up almost 19 points a game to quarterbacks makes Ryan a top-10 option. He's also averaged over 22 points in dome games since 2018.
Listed a start 'em last week, Allen produced over 22 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. He has another solid matchup next on the slate, as the Bills host a Bengals defense that has allowed five touchdown passes and an average of almost 20 fantasy points per game to opposing field generals. Allen is a free agent in a kot of leagues, too.
I get it ... you don't trust Winston. I don't trust Winston either. However, he is at home against a Giants defense that has allowed an average of 291 passing yards and almost 28 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season. So if you're the type to forgive and forget, Winston is well worth a look in this plus matchup.
Start 'Em:Lamar Jackson at Kansas City Chiefs, Kyler Murray vs. Carolina Panthers
Sleepers:Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Matthew Stafford at Philadelphia Eagles
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Mayfield has had a slow start to the season, ranking 23rd in fantasy points among all field generals. He's had to deal with a lot of pressure, as the Browns offensive line has allowed eight sacks. That's bad news with superstar Aaron Donald and the Rams coming to town, so don't be surprised if Mayfield's statistical struggles continue.
Dalton has had a nice (and overlooked) start to the season under new coach Zac Taylor, as he's second in passing yards and averaging almost 20 fantasy points per game. However, I'd still fade him in a brutal road matchup against the Bills. Their ferocious pass defense has allowed just 11.6 points a game to quarterbacks in 2019.
Carr turned in a disappointing fantasy performance a week ago, producing just 9.72 fantasy points in a loss to the Chiefs. I'd keep him parked for Week 3, as the Raiders head to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Their formidable defense has surrendered an average of fewer than 16.5 points pr game to opposing signal-callers.
Trubisky's matchup is a favorable one on Monday night, as the Redskins have allowed over 26 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks thus far. However, it's tough to start a field general who is completing just 59.2 percent of his passes in an offense that will lean on the run. I'd keep Trubisky benched for another week.
Brissett is coming off a three-touchdown performance against the Titans, but he threw for just 146 yards and was held under 17 fantasy points for the second straight week. I'd fade him again, this time against the Falcons. Their defensive team has surrendered an average of just 176.5 passing yards after the first two weeks.
Sit 'Em:Case Keenum vs. Chicago Bears (Mon.), Joe Flacco at Green Bay Packers
Busts:Jared Goff at Cleveland Browns, Kirk Cousins vs. Oakland Raiders
