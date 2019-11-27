Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Josh Jacobs at Kansas City Chiefs, Todd Gurley at Arizona Cardinals
Sleepers:Benny Snell vs. Cleveland Browns, Derrius Guice at Carolina Panthers
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Duke Johnson vs. New England Patriots, Royce Freeman vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Busts:Sony Michel at Houston Texans, Chris Carson vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mon.)
