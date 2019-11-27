Fantasy Football

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Running backs

Published: Nov 27, 2019 at 03:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Josh Jacobs at Kansas City Chiefs, Todd Gurley at Arizona Cardinals
Sleepers:Benny Snell vs. Cleveland Browns, Derrius Guice at Carolina Panthers

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Duke Johnson vs. New England Patriots, Royce Freeman vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Busts:Sony Michel at Houston Texans, Chris Carson vs. Minnesota Vikings (Mon.)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook**, **YouTube** and **Instagram** for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

