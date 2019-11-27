Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Kyler Murray vs. Los Angeles Rams, Carson Wentz at Miami Dolphins
Sleepers:Nick Foles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sit 'Em
Sit 'Em:Andy Dalton vs. New York Jets, Jacoby Brissett vs. Tennessee Titans
Busts:Tom Brady at Houston Texans, Derek Carr at Kansas City Chiefs
