Start Em Sit Em

Presented By

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Tight ends

Published: Nov 20, 2019 at 01:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em

Jacob Hollister
Jacob Hollister
Seattle Seahawks · TE
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Start of the Week

Hollister has become a viable fantasy option in recent weeks, scoring a combined three touchdowns and 39.9 fantasy points in his last two games. What's more, the Seahawks have had a tight end score 12.8 or more points six times, including five games with 18-plus points. Hollister should be added and started in all leagues in Week 12.

Jared Cook
Jared Cook
New Orleans Saints · TE
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Cook has been a solid fantasy option in recent weeks, scoring double-digit points in each of his last four games. That includes scoring a touchdown in three of those contests. The Panthers have been tough on enemy tight ends, but they also haven't faced a lot of great players at the position. Based on his usage, Cook is an obvious start 'em.

Ryan Griffin
Ryan Griffin
New York Jets · TE
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Griffin has been on fire in recent weeks, scoring 11 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games including two games with 21-plus points. He's a solid option against the Raiders, who have surrendered seven touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to enemy tight ends. Grab Griffin off the waiver wire and start him this weekend.

Greg Olsen
Greg Olsen
Carolina Panthers · TE
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2019 · 13-3-0

Olsen had his first solid stat line in awhile last week, posting eight catches and 17.8 fantasy points in a loss to the Packers. Next up is a date with the Falcons, who just surrendered a big performance to Cameron Brate last week. With four teams on a bye and the tight end position thin as ever, Olsen is a top-10 option in fantasy leagues.

Start 'Em:Dallas Goedert vs. Seattle Seahawks, Vance McDonald at Cincinnati Bengals
Sleepers:Noah Fant at Buffalo Bills, Cameron Brate at Atlanta Falcons

Sit 'Em

Jimmy Graham
Jimmy Graham
Chicago Bears · TE
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Graham is back from a bye week, but he's not an attractive option in fantasy leagues in a brutal matchup against the Niners. Their defense has put the clamps on tight ends all season long, allowing just two touchdowns and the second-fewest fantasy points to the position. Unless you're in a deep league, Graham needs to sit this week.

Gerald Everett
Gerald Everett
Los Angeles Rams · TE
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Everett was held to one catch for 20 yards last week, as a bum shoulder limited him to just 14 snaps. Even if he's back at 100 percent this week, the talented tight end has a tough matchup against the Ravens up next. Their defense has allowed just two touchdowns and the fourth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2019.

T.J. Hockenson
T.J. Hockenson
Detroit Lions · TE
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins

Hockenson has a great matchup on paper this week, as the Redskins just allowed nearly 22 fantasy points to Jets TE Ryan Griffin. Here's the problem ... he's had good matchups in recent weeks and hasn't produced good totals. With Jeff Driskel under center, Hockenson is a bigger gamble, even as just a one-week fantasy league streamer.

Tyler Eifert
Tyler Eifert
Cincinnati Bengals · TE
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Eifert has a nice matchup on paper, as the Steelers have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. Still, the veteran was held to just three catches on four targets last week as he continues to catch passes from inexperienced rookie quarterback Ryan Finley. I'd keep Eifert on the sidelines once again.

Sit 'Em:O.J. Howard at Atlanta Falcons, Mike Gesicki at Cleveland Browns
Busts:Jason Witten at New England Patriots, Jonnu Smith vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook**, **YouTube** and **Instagram** for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Kickers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Intro

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Defenses

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide receivers

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Running backs

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight ends

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

news

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

All the answers you're looking for about your lineup questions. Check out the latest in the Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for your 2022 NFL fantasy football league.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More