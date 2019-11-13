Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

Published: Nov 13, 2019 at 03:00 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans

Start 'Em

Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys · QB
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Start of the Week

Prescott is having the best fantasy season of his career, and he'll be a tremendous option when the Cowboys head to Detroit. Their defense has given up 19 touchdown passes and more than 20 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks, so Prescott should be in for another solid stat line. He has top-five quarterback potential in this game.

Josh Allen
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills · QB
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Allen has been on a tremendous streak in the stat sheets, scoring 17-plus fantasy points in all but one of his last eight games, including a 25-point performance in Cleveland last week. He should continue to dominate the competition in Week 11, as he faces a Dolphins defense that surrendered 21.3 points to him back in Week 7.

Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers · QB
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

The last time Garoppolo faced this week's opponent, the Cardinals, he went off for four touchdowns and 28.9 fantasy points. That's not out of the norm for Arizona, as they've allowed a top-10 quarterback in four of their last six games. If Garoppolo is without George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders, though, downgrade him in your rankings.

Derek Carr
Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders · QB
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Carr has scored 19-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, and he's a nice option during the bye week when he faces the hapless Bengals. Enemy quarterbacks facing their defense have averaged a 107 passer rating and more than 23 fantasy points per game. Carr is on the waiver wire in a lot of leagues, so go get em off the wire.

Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · QB
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2019 · 13-3-0

Winston appears to have a bad matchup on paper against a Saints defense that's been tough on quarterbacks in recent weeks. However, they're going to be without their top cornerback, Marshon Lattimore, due to injury. Also, New Orleans has surrendered five more points per game to quarterbacks on the road as opposed to at home.

Start 'Em:Drew Brees at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philip Rivers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Mon.)
Sleepers:Kyle Allen vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nick Foles at Indianapolis Colts

Sit 'Em

Jared Goff
Jared Goff
Los Angeles Rams · QB
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

Sit of the Week

Goff has been a shell of the quarterback he was last season with just 11 touchdown passes and 14 turnovers. He's also coming off a 3.7-point stinker against the Steelers, and an upcoming matchup against the Bears makes him a big-time fade. Their defense has surrendered an average of just 14.2 fantasy points to enemy signal-callers.

Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals · QB
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

The last time Murray faces the 49ers, he produced 23 fantasy points. I would suggest there was some luck involved, though, and that game was in Arizona. Now at Levi's Stadium, where the Niners have allowed two touchdown passes and the fewest fantasy points to enemy field generals, I would beware the talented rookie star this weekend.

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles · QB
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Wentz is in the final game of what has been a stretch of brutal games against some very tough pass defenses. This week he gets the Patriots, who are coming off a bye and have allowed a combined six touchdowns to enemy quarterbacks this season. Things will get much better for Wentz, but it won't happen against New England.

Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins
Minnesota Vikings · QB
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Cousins is tough to sit with four teams on a bye, so I would consider this a warning ... the Broncos defense has been ridiculously tough on enemy quarterbacks. In fact, this unit has allowed an average of 227 passing yards and fewer than 10.4 fantasy points a game to the position on the road. I'd fade Cousins if possible in this matchup.

Mitchell Trubisky
Mitchell Trubisky
Chicago Bears · QB
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Trubisky is coming off a strong performance, but that was against the Lions at Soldier Field. Next up is a much tougher matchup on the road against a Rams defense that's allowed just 15.3 fantasy points per game to enemy quarterbacks. This could wind up being a low-scoring affair, so keep Trubisky (and Goff) on the sidelines.

Sit 'Em:Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Buffalo Bills, Sam Darnold at Washington Redskins
Busts:Jacoby Brissett vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Jeff Driskel vs. Dallas Cowboys

