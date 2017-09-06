Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Published: Sep 06, 2017 at 04:27 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Sleepers:

Carson Palmer
Carson Palmer
Arizona Cardinals · QB
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Sam Bradford
Sam Bradford
Minnesota Vikings · QB
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Deep sleepers:

Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz
Philadelphia Eagles · QB
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
Brian Hoyer
Brian Hoyer
San Francisco 49ers · QB
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Sit 'Em

Busts:

Trevor Siemian
Trevor Siemian
Denver Broncos · QB
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Blake Bortles
Blake Bortles
Jacksonville Jaguars · QB
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Bust bewares:

Drew Brees
Drew Brees
New Orleans Saints · QB
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Andy Dalton
Andy Dalton
Dallas Cowboys · QB
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

