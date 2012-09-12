Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 2

Brandon Pettigrew at San Francisco 49ers: Pettigrew had 77 yards in the opener against St. Louis, but he could have had more had he not dropped several passes (including one in the end zone). Still, the fact that he was targeted 10 times (tied for the second-most among tight ends) is a good sign. This week he'll face the Niners, who gave up 10.70 fantasy points to Finley in last week's win at Lambeau Field.