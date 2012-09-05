Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Percy Harvin should be a fantasy monster

Steve Johnson at Jets: OK, so Johnson has been the lone wideout to have success against New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis over the last two seasons. But I think Revis is hearing the hype about Johnson getting the best of him and will no doubt be motivated to close to door on the Buffalo Bills wideout. Johnson (groin) is also not at 100 percent, making him an even riskier option for fantasy owners this week.