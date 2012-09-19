Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 3

Greg Zuerlein at Chicago Bears: Want to know just how tough it is to predict kickers? Zuerlein, who was undrafted in most fantasy leagues, ranks in the top 10 in points at the position after two weeks. Of course, each of his first two games were played on turf. That's not the case this week, as he'll head to Solider Field to face the Bears. I'd keep Zuerlein on the bench (or the waiver wire).