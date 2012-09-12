Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 2

Owners beware - Jason Hanson at San Francisco 49ers: At 42 and in his 21st NFL season, Hanson still has plenty of fantasy value playing with one of the most prolific offenses in the league. However, he could be in for a tough night in the City by the Bay. The Niners surrendered the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing kickers in 2011, and held Mason Crosby to a meager two fantasy points in a huge opening-week victory.