Stafford outduels Luck in Lions' late win over Colts

The Lions quarterback picked up where he left off last season, looking comfortable with Cooter as an offensive coordinator. Stafford finished 28-for-35 with 340 yards and three touchdown passes, while connecting with six different receivers for three completions or more. One of those receivers? Ebron, who picked up five catches for 46 yards and an early touchdown. Yes, this season-opening performance came against an injury-riddled Colts secondary, but it may be time to buy stock in Detroit's offense.