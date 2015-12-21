Stafford leads Lions past Saints, 35-27

Published: Dec 21, 2015 at 04:07 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Matthew Stafford passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions held off a late surge by New Orleans to defeat the Saints 35-27 on Monday night.

Detroit (5-9) raced to a 28-3 lead, but Drew Brees threw a pair of touchdown passes - one shortly after a Lions fumble - to help New Orleans (5-9) pull to 28-20 with about 10 minutes left.

Brees passed for 341 yards and three touchdowns, becoming only the fourth quarterback to surpass 60,000 yards in a career while also eclipsing the 4,000-yard mark for the 10th straight season.

But New Orleans' loss guaranteed consecutive losing seasons for the first time since Sean Payton became coach in 2006.

Golden Tate caught two touchdown passes for Detroit. The Lions' last-ranked running game accounted for 150 yards and two TDs against New Orleans' last-ranked run defense.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Derek Carr, Patriots QB Mac Jones weigh in on Josh McDaniels firing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Nick Sirianni looks to 'confuse' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after past success vs. Eagles

Ahead of Sunday's NFC East heavyweight clash, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is well aware of who he's facing in Dallas' Dak Prescott, as the quarterback has won his last three versus the Eagles. 
news

Bears general manager Ryan Poles working toward Montez Sweat extension: 'I'm hoping it won't take too long'

Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it known Wednesday that he's already working on locking up the newly acquired Montez Sweat for the long run.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: TNF preview, Early look at Week 9 matchups 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 