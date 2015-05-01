St. Louis Rams take Oregon State QB Sean Mannion

The St. Louis Rams added a young signal-caller to their depth chart, nabbing Sean Mannion in the third round (No. 89) of the 2015 NFL Draft.
A four-year starter at Oregon State, Mannion guided a pro-style offense, totaling 13,600 yards through the air for his college career. After throwing 37 touchdowns as a junior, he had just 15 in 2014.
The 23-year-old political science major will join a Rams quarterback room that includes Nick Foles, Austin Davis and Case Keenum. Mannion won't push Foles for the starting gig, but the 6-foot-6 QB could become a decent developmental option.
Mannion throws an accurate ball and can push the pigskin down the field. He's another signal-caller that was groomed in a pro-style system, with experience in pre-snap reads and audibles, while spread quarterbacks, such as Bryce Petty, remain on the board.
However, Mannion's arm talent leaves a lot to be desired and he was turnover-prone in college. One scout compared him to Derek Anderson, who also came out of Oregon State.
