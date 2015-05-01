Around the NFL

St. Louis Rams take Oregon State QB Sean Mannion

Published: May 01, 2015 at 04:19 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The St. Louis Rams added a young signal-caller to their depth chart, nabbing Sean Mannion in the third round (No. 89) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

A four-year starter at Oregon State, Mannion guided a pro-style offense, totaling 13,600 yards through the air for his college career. After throwing 37 touchdowns as a junior, he had just 15 in 2014.

The 23-year-old political science major will join a Rams quarterback room that includes Nick Foles, Austin Davis and Case Keenum. Mannion won't push Foles for the starting gig, but the 6-foot-6 QB could become a decent developmental option.

Mannion throws an accurate ball and can push the pigskin down the field. He's another signal-caller that was groomed in a pro-style system, with experience in pre-snap reads and audibles, while spread quarterbacks, such as Bryce Petty, remain on the board.

However, Mannion's arm talent leaves a lot to be desired and he was turnover-prone in college. One scout compared him to Derek Anderson, who also came out of Oregon State.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury following 4-13 season; GM Steve Keim stepping down

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury, and GM Steve Keim has stepped down from his role, the team announced on Monday.

news

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, 73, retiring after 18 seasons coaching in NFL

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team and players that he is retiring, the team announced on Monday.

news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2023 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2023 hiring cycle kicks into gear.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys can turn 'nightmare' finale into positive heading into postseason

Coming off a bad loss to Washington in Week 18, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes the team's chances of bouncing back in the Super Wild Card Round versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Baker Mayfield heads to free agency after Rams stint: 'I'm good enough to be a starting quarterback'

The market will see a glut of potential free-agent signal-callers, with more veterans looking for jobs than landing spots. Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield believes he could earn one of those jobs.

news

J.J. Watt on retirement: 'I know I still can (play), I'm just choosing not to'

Despite finishing the 2022 season with a two-sack performance against the 49ers, J.J. Watt has not changed his mind about retiring, saying that while "I know I still can, I'm just choosing not to."

news

Falcons name Greg Beadles team president

Amongst a group of personnel moves announced Monday morning, the Falcons announced that they have promoted Greg Beadles to the role of team president.

news

Browns relieve defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three years in Cleveland

The Browns have relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three years with the organization, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend schedule announced

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Seahawks earn NFC's final playoff spot thanks to Packers' loss

The Seattle Seahawks have clinched the NFC's final playoff spot thanks to their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, along with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

news

Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after just one season

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith following Sunday's regular-season finale after only one year with him at the helm, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Eagles clinch NFC East title, No. 1 seed with win over Giants

The Eagles downed the Giants on Sunday, clinching their conference's No. 1 seed and only first-round bye, along with the NFC East crown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE