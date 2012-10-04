St. Louis Rams' defense takes charge of Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Sam Bradford busted a lengthy slump with a 52-yard touchdown pass to rookie Chris Givens to help the St. Louis Rams put away the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals, 17-3 on Thursday night.
Robert Quinn had three of the Rams' nine sacks of Kevin Kolb to keep the Cardinals grounded. Arizona (4-1) scored at least 20 points in each of its first four games, but had no luck containing a pass rush that entered the game with only six sacks.
Lance Kendricks caught a 7-yard TD pass in the first quarter and rookie Greg Zuerlein kicked a 53-yard field goal for the Rams (3-2), who are 3-0 at home and ended Arizona's seven-game winning streak in St. Louis -- the Cardinals' home before leaving for the desert in 1988.
The Rams totaled two victories last year but so far have executed a quick turnaround under new coach Jeff Fisher. They're 3-0 at home for the first time since 2003, when they were unbeaten in the Edward Jones Dome, and they're above .500 for the first time since they were 4-3 on Nov. 4, 2006.
