Spoiler Alert, Week 13: Giants top Jets; Vikings edge Seahawks

Published: Dec 04, 2015
There was Thursday night's miraculous reminder that Aaron Rodgers still has the best arm in the NFL, preceded by last Thursday's reminder that the Packers had two all-time great QBs who preceded Rodgers at Lambeau. And what's today's date? December 4, 2015.

Yep. 12/4/15.

Far be it for me to ignore such signs, so let's take a quick look at how the Packers' best QBs stack up with those of every organization via the NFL playoff system. Applying the same standard as next month's postseason, we'll take 12 teams (eight division champs and four wild cards) to compete in ... THE QUARTERBACK PLAYOFFS!

The best QB standings in each division will be assigned as follows: x -- division winner; y -- wild card; each team has its five best QBs ranked from best to worst.

So there you have it. Now let's get the games...

WARNING: Do NOT continue reading if you don't want to know the final scores of the Week 13 games.

(1-0 this week, 12-4 last week, 109-66 on the season)

TEXANS 13
BILLS 16

HOU D: 7 sacks
BUF D: 8 sacks

NINERS 21
BEARS 24

B. Gabbert: 2 TDs, 2 INTs
M. Bennett: 65 yds rec, TD

BROWNS 19
BENGALS 31

A. Davis: 3 INTs
J. Hill: 110 yds rush, 2 TDs

RAVENS 28
DOLPHINS 33

B. Allen: 100 yds, TD
J. Ajayi: 110 yds/scrimmage, TD

SEAHAWKS 20
VIKES 21

T. Rawls: 70 yds
A. Peterson: 130 yds, 2 TDs

CARDS 19
RAMS 14

T. Mathieu: 2 INTs
T. Gurley: 125 yds rush

FALCONS 27
BUCS 21

J. Jones: 150 yds, 2 TDs
M. Evans: 135 yds, 2 TDs

JAGS 20
TITANS 23

J. Thomas: 15-yd TD rec
D. Cobb: 105 yds rush, TD

CHIEFS 24
RAIDERS 26

M. Peters: 40-yd INT TD
M. Crabtree: 40-yd TD

JETS 24
GIANTS 28

B. Marshall: 2 TDs
O. Beckham: 2 TDs

BROCKOS 22
CHARGERS 17

B. Osweiler: 2 INTs
P. Rivers: 2 INTs

EAGLES 19
PATS 20

D. Sproles: 110 yds/scrimmage, TD
B. LaFell: 2 TDs

PANTHERS 30
SAINTS 20

G. Olsen: 100 yds, TD
J. Hill: 75 yds, TD

COLTS 30
STEELERS 34

T. Hilton: 140 yds rec, 2 TDs
D. Williams: 120 yds/scrimmage

COWBOYS 17
SKINS 19

M. Cassel: TD, 2 INTs
D. Jackson: 70-yd TD rec

Enjoy Week 13, everybody! I hope your team wins (unless they're playing my team).

Follow Dave Dameshek on Twitter @Dameshek.

