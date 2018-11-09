SPOILER ALERT! Five NFL teams that can spin chaos in Week 10

The Chiefs are light on defense, but so are plenty of playoff-bound teams in 2018. Kansas City's offense covers all sins with a flock of game-changing assets who put opponents on their heels from wire to wire. It was interesting to watch the Browns attempt the old "Tecmo Bowl" trick of milking away the entire quarter with a run-heavy drive to keep Patrick Mahomes and friends off the field. That worked for Cleveland on a seven-plus-minute touchdown march in the first half, but the Chiefs came right back and scored with ease. You have to find a way to keep up.