Around the NFL

Spielman: 'No idea' what Peterson market will look like

Published: Mar 01, 2017 at 04:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings haven't closed the door on the Adrian Peterson-era, but it's barely ajar.

After the team announced Tuesday they would not pick up the running back's $18 million option, general manager Rick Spielman reiterated Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine the team is "very open" to discussing a potential return.

First the GM will wait to see how the 31-year-old running back's market shakes out.

"I talked to Adrian, I was very specific with him..." Spielman said. "I believe in just putting everything up front and on the table. I told him there were some areas we'd like to address. The one thing you can't predict is what the market is going to be. Usually, you have expectations coming into this market when we get into the negotiating window with other free agents next week. You might have expectations today and all the sudden those expectations change in a week."

When later asked if he had any expectations of Peterson' potential market, Spielman bluntly replied: "I have no idea," citing the changing dynamic of the open market given the amount of salary-cap space teams have to spend.

Not only might Peterson find suitors willing to pay him more than the Vikings can afford, listening to Spielman gush over the current draft class, it sounds clear the team would like to get younger and cheaper in the backfield.

"I don't remember this amount of running backs coming out, and we just got out of our draft meetings and there is a significant amount of talent at that position," he said. "To be honest with you I can't remember a year where the draft class at the position was this deep."

Spielman cited Peterson's injury, lack of continuity on the offensive line and inexperience in the backfield as reasons the Vikings' rushing offense struggled in 2016.

Spielman added that he's spent a portion of his offseason in meetings with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and coach Mike Zimmer discussing what type of running back would best fit their scheme.

"Are we going to be more shotgun? Are we going to be more I-formation?," he said. "But I also know the coaches do a great job of understanding what the strengths and weaknesses of the players are and trying to adjust the schemes to that as well."

As Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling pointed out, when Peterson entered the league in 2007, no team used shotgun on half its plays. Last season, 63.6 percent of all plays in the NFL were run out of shotgun. Peterson notoriously struggles with shotgun runs.

Spielman might be keeping the door open for a return, but it feels like it's going to take a steep discount for Peterson to return to Minnesota. The Vikings' cap concerns, a move toward a quick passing attack out of the shotgun behind a porous offensive line, and the availability of cheaper running back labor through the draft all foreshadow the split with their franchise face sticking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: More Free Agent Moves; Teams that Still Have Work to Do

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news as more free agent moves are still flying in and also look into teams with more work to do. 
news

Giants signing former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year, $39M contract

The Giants have added yet another noteworthy name to their ever-changing roster. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has agreed to a deal to join New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Hunter Henry 'fired up' to team up with Jonnu Smith in New England

One of the most-high profile new additions to New England, tight end Hunter Henry is excited to go to work with another standout tight end in Jonnu Smith.
news

Ravens hosting WR Sammy Watkins for Tuesday visit

The Ravens have yet to address one of their biggest needs, but it's not without effort. It has now turned to veteran WR and former first-round pick Sammy Watkins, whom Ian Rapoport reports is on his way to Baltimore for a visit.
news

Rob Gronkowski: Bucs 'can be better on the offensive side of the ball' in 2021

As the Bucs continue to re-sign key players from their Lombard run, tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ believes the offense will continue to improve in 2021. 
news

Michael Brockers apologized to Jared Goff for 'level up' comment following trade to Lions

Upon learning the Rams had acquired Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, Michael Brockers called Stafford a "level up." Following his own trade to the Lions, Brockers quickly apologized to Goff.
news

Six new civil lawsuits filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson to bring total to 13

Five new civil lawsuits were filed Monday morning against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault.
news

Keanu Neal switching from safety to WLB with Cowboys

﻿Keanu Neal﻿ played five seasons at safety in Atlanta. Not only is the newly singed Dallas Cowboy switching cities, but he'll also have a new position. Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys plan to switch Neal to weakside linebacker.
news

2021 NFL Draft to host fans, prospects in Cleveland 

The NFL announced today that a select number of prospects, fans and media crews will be on-site as the league welcomes this year's rookie class at the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Monday roundup of latest news, buzz

With just one quarterback currently on the roster, the Eagles are in the market for additions. Joe Flacco is a possible backup option behind Jalen Hurts. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Monday.
news

Shelby Harris on Broncos' pass rush: AFC West QBs 'should be worried'

Denver doubled down on its pass rush this offseason, believing that it can be a quarterback-crushing unit if all parties can finally stay healthy. Shelby Harris says rival quarterbacks will be in the Broncos' crosshairs.
news

Robert Kraft explains Patriots spending spree: 'It's like investing in the stock market'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft reflects on the team's recent spending spree in free agency, but also admitted the calculated risk involved in turning things around after a playoff-less 2020 season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW