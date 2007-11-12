Special teams coaches prove to be the difference

Zimmer first got his NFL reputation as a very good coordinator when he worked with the Dallas Cowboys. He is a 4-3 coach by trade and the Cowboys were headed into the world of the 3-4. Zimmer moved on to Atlanta this year, his 14th in the league, and immediately lost DE Patrick Kerney in free agency and then DT Rod Coleman was slow to recover from injury. Coleman is finally at 100 percent, and it showed in Zimmer's scheme. Coleman had two sacks and a forced fumble, and the Falcons looked like a terrific defense on the road in Carolina. Zimmer's defense held the Panthers to 235 yards and Carolina converted on only 3-of-16 third downs. Look for better defense from the Falcons now that Zimmer has enough players to develop and execute his game plans.