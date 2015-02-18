Sources Tell Us: What we heard on Day 1 of Scouting Combine

The skinny: Licht was the director of player personnel in Arizona when the Cardinals drafted Tyrann Mathieu in 2013. Mathieu, who was kicked off the LSU football team by head coach Les Miles, told an NFL coach at a pre-draft team workout that he had failed more drug tests than he could count. The Cardinals took a chance on Mathieu, and now he is "one of the best leaders in our locker room," Cardinals GM Steve Keim said Wednesday from the combine. Licht also made reference to Mathieu when asked about Winston. Earlier in the day, Tampa Bay coach Lovie Smith said the Buccaneers, at this point, are comfortable with the idea of Winston as the face of the franchise, although he admitted he had yet to meet Winston face to face. Starting at the combine, the Buccaneers plan to spend a lot of time -- "A LOT of time," Licht emphasized -- with Winston over the next two months to help determine if Winston's issues are a matter of the player being a bad person or an immature one. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah said last week he's hearing most teams are already satisfied it's the latter. If that remains the case April 30, expect the Bucs to take Winston with the No. 1 overall pick.