Sources Tell Us: Hayden Hurst is 2018 NFL Draft's top TE

The skinny: It's worth noting that anytime a receiver is taken in the first round, he's obviously going to have more expected of him much earlier in his career. Drafting a receiver in the first round is inherently much riskier than taking one in the third round, so "safe" is a relative term. I see Miller as more of a WR3 who can be used outside or from the slot. He's highly competitive and still carries that chip on his shoulder that most former walk-ons carry throughout their collegiate careers. While he's great at focusing on the deep ball, he will lose concentration at times on the easy ones.