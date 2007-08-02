 Skip to main content
Sore legs sideline Giants Pro Bowl TE Jermey Shockey

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 01:43 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -Pro Bowl tight end Jeremy Shockey missed two practices with sore legs at the New York Giants training camp on Thursday.

Shockey had complained that his legs were bothering him on Wednesday. Giants coach Tom Coughlin said after the morning practice on Thursday at the University at Albany that the six-year veteran had upper leg soreness and would sit out both workouts.

Cornerback Kevin Dockery continues to be sidelined with a concussion sustained over the weekend.

"Last night the doctor said it is probably going to be day-to-day," Coughlin said. "It could be a while or it could be that he wakes up and feels better. But even when he does say he feels better, he is going to have to go through those tests to prove that he is ready to go."

