Son of Philly Eagles coach sentenced to drug rehab

Published: Jul 22, 2008 at 02:02 PM

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -The son of Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid was sentenced to two years in a drug rehabilitation program on Tuesday.

Garrett Reid had pleaded guilty in May to trying to smuggle dozens of pills into the Montgomery County Jail.

Reid, 25, was serving time in the jail for a heroin-fueled car crash that injured a motorist.

When Reid surrendered on charges related to that crash in October, prison guards found 89 prescription pills inside his rectum.

He was sentenced Tuesday via video conference from a facility in Camp Hill by a judge at the Montgomery County courthouse in Norristown.

Reid will spend at least five more months behind bars as part of the program intended to integrate drug and alcohol addicts back into society.

A Montgomery County judge said he hoped the sentence will help Reid address a "long history of addiction," which also includes a conviction on charges related to a heroin-fueled car crash that injured a motorist.

"You are an addict," Judge Steven O'Neill told Reid. "The intention is to get this young man treatment. His addiction is deep, long-lasting and he is in need of treatment."

The two year program includes seven months of jail time - two of which Reid has already served - followed by 17 months of integration into society. That may include halfway houses, private facilities and possibly staying at private residences, Reid family attorney Paul Rosen said after the sentencing.

Reid has been in prison since November, first serving his sentence related to the DUI crash, then to be evaluated for the state rehab program.

Reid was also sentenced to three years of probation following the program. If Reid should fail to complete the program, he would return before the judge and could face two years in state prison.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

David Carr: QB Derek Carr's free agency will be 'long process'

Derek Carr is expected to take his time and as many visits to talk with potential suitors as he can, his older brother David said Monday on "NFL Total Access."

news

Former Vikings owner Red McCombs dies at age of 95

A former owner of two NBA teams, an NFL franchise and longtime Texas businessman, Billy Joe "Red" McCombs has died at his home in San Antonio, according to a statement from his family on Monday.

news

2022 NFL rookie grades, NFC South: Falcons and Saints hit on first-round wide receivers

The Falcons and Saints each hit on a first-round wide receiver (Drake London and Chris Olave, respectively), but how did the rest of their newbies perform in Year 1? Nick Shook grades each rookie class in the NFC South.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Unheralded players who should be kept off the market by their teams

D'Onta Foreman thrived with the Panthers in 2022. Can Carolina risk letting other teams chase after him? The Next Gen Stats analytics team identifies 14 unheralded players who should be kept off the free agency market by their squads.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE