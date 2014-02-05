Son of Bears lineman Al Harris stays 'loyal,' signs with Clemson

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Al Harris Jr., the son of former Chicago Bears star defensive lineman Al Harris, will sign with South Carolina Wednesday as part of National Signing Day. The Gamecocks have been pursuing the younger Harris for years, the Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier reported.
- WESA-FM, the National Public Radio station in Pittsburgh, looked at the grant awarded to Pitt and UPMC medical researchers last month as part of the NFL and GE Head Health Challenge.
- Resarchers from Sports Technologies LLC talked with NPR's WJCT-FM about its Concussion Detection and Reduction Helmet System, a new helmet design that includes built-in concussion sensors.
- The Star Tribune reported that the Mayo Clinic will open a sports medicine facility in downtown Minneapolis.
- The Associated Press reported Dr. Jeff Kutcher, a Michigan-based neurologist who regularly works with NFL players, will serve as concussion specialist in one of two hockey arenas and the on-hill physician for three events on the slopes during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, beginning Thursday.
- The Anna Arundel school board in Maryland is expected to adopt new policies on concussions, according to the Annapolis Capital-Gazette.
- Forbes reported on last week's C4CT Concussion Summit, which tried to get athletes and scientists to interact.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor