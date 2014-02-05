Son of Bears lineman Al Harris stays 'loyal,' signs with Clemson

Published: Feb 05, 2014 at 04:09 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Resarchers from Sports Technologies LLC talked with NPR's WJCT-FM about its Concussion Detection and Reduction Helmet System, a new helmet design that includes built-in concussion sensors.
  • The Associated Press reported Dr. Jeff Kutcher, a Michigan-based neurologist who regularly works with NFL players, will serve as concussion specialist in one of two hockey arenas and the on-hill physician for three events on the slopes during the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, beginning Thursday.
  • Forbes reported on last week's C4CT Concussion Summit, which tried to get athletes and scientists to interact.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

