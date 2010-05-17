Somewhat happy camper: Dumervil signs waiver to join Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Elvis Dumervil put his coveted signature on a piece of paper. Not a contract extension that will pay him like a Powerball winner. Not his tender worth $3.168 million.
Instead, Dumervil signed a waiver allowing him to participate in the Denver Broncos' passing camp this week.
"I didn't have to, but at the end of the day, I'm going to be a Bronco in 2010, and I wanted to come out and support the organization and teammates and get acclimated with the new guys," Dumervil said following the two-hour workout Monday. "We have a couple tweaks terminology-wise as far as defense, so I don't want to fall behind mentally."
The Broncos' star pass rusher led the NFL with 17 sacks in 2009 after switching from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker, but he hadn't worked out with the team this offseason.
Dumervil, a restricted free agent, skipped the Broncos' offseason conditioning program while working out on his own in Miami, but he kept in touch with new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
Dumervil said he has faith that his agent, Gary Wichard, and the Broncos will agree on a long-term deal.
"I think both parties want to get something done," Dumervil said.
"Yes. We are working with Gary right now," McDaniels said. "Nothing imminent, but we're working together on the thing to try to make sure he's a Bronco for a long time, and he deserves it."
Dumervil said he wasn't overly concerned that he hadn't signed a new deal yet as veterans and rookies took the field together Monday for the first time.
"I've always played this game without the big contracts or the long-term extensions," he said. "So, I'll continue to do so."
Just not for long, he hopes.
Among those skipping this camp are offensive linemen Ryan Clady, Ryan Harris and Russ Hochstein, all of whom are coming off surgeries. Also, veteran journeyman guard Matt McChesney is mulling retirement after suffering an ankle injury in a freak golf cart accident last month.
Incumbent Kyle Orton was followed by newcomer Brady Quinn, first-round draft pick Tim Tebow and second-year pro Tom Brandstater in taking snaps, although McDaniels cautioned not to read too much into that order.
While the others were taking their reps, Tebow, who's trying to modify his footwork and throwing mechanics, stood about 25 yards away, mimicking their dropbacks and throws.
"Well, I'm just trying to every time a play's called get a rep in my head, and even if I can't fully do it with the team, I'm still trying to learn and get better even on the side," Tebow said.
Tebow has drawn enormous attention since McDaniels made him a first-round pick last month. Already, Tebow has the top-selling jersey in the NFL, and he's under the media microscope much like John Elway was as a Broncos rookie quarterback in 1983.
Too much attention too soon?
Tim Tebow is the talk of Broncos OTAs, but Josh McDaniels believes it won't affect the rookie QB with his teammates. "He'll earn their respect with what he does," the coach said. **More ...**
Only now, Tebow's every move isn't just chronicled by reporters and photographers but also videographers, bloggers and Tweeters.
Tebow said he exchanged some texts with Elway, who didn't offer any advice on dealing with the attention.
"He just was very complimentary and wanted to welcome me and very supportive, and that meant a lot," Tebow said.
As for his performance Monday, Tebow said: "I think I went out there and played hard, and I think I've got a long way to go, and I'm just going to try to get better every day."
This was also the first day with the full squad for Quinn, who was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns two months ago.
"I think it went pretty well," said Quinn, who overthrew his receivers on several long passes. "Obviously, we can always do better."
Orton has a big head start, having been here a year.
"It's night and day from the first day I stepped on the field in OTAs last year," Orton said. "I feel great. And it's just nice to go through 'Day 1 install' and you really have no questions about it."
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press