Some top prospects may regret not doing drills at the combine

As for Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner decided to wait until his official Pro Day at Florida to undergo a positional workout. His decision to revamp his throwing motion in the weeks leading up to the combine undoubtedly affected his decision to skip the quarterback drills. Tebow, who has been repeatedly chastised for his elongated wind up and slow delivery, has worked with a host of former NFL coaches to refine his mechanics. Tebow has shown off the new form during a series of interviews, but he has decided to wait until his Pro Day to unveil his new and improved form. As one of college football's fiercest competitors, the move doesn't line up with his personality and raises some concerns about his ability to play the position in a conventional manner.