Some players not happy with PGA Tour's drug-testing program

Published: Aug 20, 2013 at 06:59 AM

Drug testing has been a major storyline in the NFL and Major League Baseball during the past year, but the issue has been quiet on the PGA Tour. That hasn't pleased some golfers.

A sampling of players at last week's PGA Tour stop in Greensboro, N.C., told the Winston-Salem News & Record that the Tour's drug testing program gets a failing grade.

The report focused on the random drug tests by the Tour, including one taken by Chris DiMarco after Thursday's round.

Tour Commissioner Ty Votaw said that there could be enhancements to the drug testing, which started in 2008. Players are upset because there are no parameters for the random tests.

One player has been penalized -- Scott Verplank in 2009 for using beta blockers. And Vijay Singh received no penalties despite admitting that he used deer antler spray, which is considered a steroid. He is suing the Tour over the issue.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

