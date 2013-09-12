Solomon Wilcots: Josh Freeman-Greg Schiano saga concerning

Published: Sep 12, 2013 at 12:47 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano and quarterback Josh Freeman have endured a roller-coaster relationship in their short time together, and it doesn't seem to be improving.

It reminds NFL Media's Solomon Wilcots of a similar situation involving New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick when he coached the Cleveland Browns.

"And I can't remember the last time that we've seen this. I have to go all the way back to the early '90s when Belichick was in Cleveland, he had a popular quarterback by the name of Bernie Kosar, who he ended up cutting (in) midseason for what he said was diminishing skills," Wilcots said on NFL Network's "Around the League Live." "So he was able to move on, but this is a guy that clearly, I don't think the quarterback, Josh Freeman, is clearly supported by the current coach, Greg Schiano."

That lack of support, Wilcots said, is "concerning."

"This goes all the way back during the offseason when Schiano would repeatedly make these statements that signified that Josh Freeman is not his guy," Wilcots said.

Freeman already has lost his captaincy, and with another lackluster performance, he could lose his hold on the Bucs' starting QB job.

