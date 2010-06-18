Sobriety, Singletary have given 49ers' Boone shot at making team

"I know there is a big difference from when he started getting in trouble in college to where he is now," Laurinaitis said. "He realizes it's a problem. It's easy to say when you get in trouble, 'Hey I have to change.' It's harder to realize the whole motivation behind it. Him questioning why he had to be the in-front-of-the crowd guy -- him addressing that is important. He has an awesome mother and a good support system. The fact that he realized the problem is a first step, and maybe it's hitting him. That whole misstep before the draft, maybe that's what was needed to get him to realize to get it together. I want to see him do well."