Snap Judgments, Week 10: Broncos playing playoff football early

So if the Dolphins can beat you with not only their running game, but also a well-timed breakout showing from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, then Adam Gase really has changed the dynamic in his rookie campaign as Miami's head coach. I can't remember seeing the Dolphins get the job done on the road of late better than they did in their 31-24 win at San Diego. Tannehill was there when his team needed him against the talented Chargers, throwing for 240 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and taking care of the football. I think Miami (5-4) could be favored in at least four or five of its remaining seven games, and a wild-card playoff berth is starting to look within reach to me... Just when you think he's playing some of the best ball of his career, Philip Rivers has one of those head-scratching four-interception, three-touchdown games that kills his team's chances. And the arrow points back down in San Diego... Arizona kept its playoff hopes alive, scraping out a 23-20 win at home against the 49ers. But having to struggle to beat San Francisco, which came into Week 10 at 1-7 with a seven-game losing streak, should do nothing to boost the Cardinals' confidence level. This was an ugly win by a team still grasping for its mojo as mid-November arrives... I saw real progress in Colin Kaepernick's performance against Arizona. He had some of his playmaking ability on display again, with 210 yards passing and a touchdown, plus 55 yards rushing and a fourth-quarter game-tying 4-yard run. The 49ers are going to draft a quarterback, that's pretty obvious. But Kaepernick is playing for his future on some team's depth chart in 2017... The Jay Cutler-coaster headed back down with a doozy of a plunge after that strong showing two Monday nights ago in Chicago. Three early turnovers were all you needed to see to know Cutler will not be steadying the ship in the second half of the season for the Bears... I wonder who Lovie Smith was rooting for in the Bucs' 36-10 demolition of visiting Chicago? Tie game, anyone?... If you didn't see Jameis Winston's ridiculously epic 39-yard bomb to Mike Evans on the Bucs' highlight reel, find it. Winston's scramble, all the way back into his own end zone, would have done Fran Tarkenton proud... The Texans are who they thought they were. Good, reliable defense, even without J.J. Watt, but not enough offense. Three games over .500 is nothing to sneeze at, but even at 6-3, Houston would be the longest of Super Bowl long shots out of the AFC if the playoffs started today. The Texans' first road win of the season, a 24-21 conquest of Jacksonville, isn't going to move the needle much on their behalf... Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is a complete mess and needs to sit and watch for a while. But that won't happen, because Gus Bradley ostensibly is still fighting to keep his job in Jacksonville. Bortles tossed another pick-six against Houston, and now has an NFL-high nine of those in his two-plus seasons leading the Jags. He's my easy pick for Most Disappointing Offensive Player of the Year.