Smith returns to Rams practice for first time since injury

ST. LOUIS -- Rams offensive tackle Jason Smith, who's recovering from a broken toe on his right foot, took limited repetitions for the first time in training camp Wednesday.
Smith, the second pick in the 2009 draft, said he wasn't sure when he would be ready for full duty. He broke the second toe on the right foot.
"It's kind of hard to say," Smith said. "We're just kind of going day by day, going on how it feels that day. Today, it felt good."
Rams cornerback Ron Bartell missed practice because of a sprained ankle sustained Tuesday. Coach Steve Spagnuolo had feared the injury would be serious, but X-rays were normal and Bartell was listed as day-to-day.
The Rams practiced for more than two hours in 100-degree heat. Spagnuolo cut the workout short by about 20 minutes and gave players two lengthy breaks.
"Yeah, some good Oklahoma heat," rookie quarterback Sam Bradford said. "At least it was breezy today, made it feel a little bit better."
Temperatures have been in the mid-90s or above with high humidity since training began Saturday, but Spagnuolo said players have done a good job dealing with the heat. Spagnuolo said usually there have been only a few players requiring IV fluids.
"Two after each practice, something like that," the coach said. "There's Gatorades and waters all over the place."
