Smith returns to Rams practice for first time since injury

Published: Aug 04, 2010 at 03:34 PM

ST. LOUIS -- Rams offensive tackle Jason Smith, who's recovering from a broken toe on his right foot, took limited repetitions for the first time in training camp Wednesday.

Smith, the second pick in the 2009 draft, said he wasn't sure when he would be ready for full duty. He broke the second toe on the right foot.

"It's kind of hard to say," Smith said. "We're just kind of going day by day, going on how it feels that day. Today, it felt good."

Rams cornerback Ron Bartell missed practice because of a sprained ankle sustained Tuesday. Coach Steve Spagnuolo had feared the injury would be serious, but X-rays were normal and Bartell was listed as day-to-day.

The Rams practiced for more than two hours in 100-degree heat. Spagnuolo cut the workout short by about 20 minutes and gave players two lengthy breaks.

"Yeah, some good Oklahoma heat," rookie quarterback Sam Bradford said. "At least it was breezy today, made it feel a little bit better."

Temperatures have been in the mid-90s or above with high humidity since training began Saturday, but Spagnuolo said players have done a good job dealing with the heat. Spagnuolo said usually there have been only a few players requiring IV fluids.

"Two after each practice, something like that," the coach said. "There's Gatorades and waters all over the place."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Commanders' Ron Rivera: Trading Chase Young, Montez Sweat 'an opportunity to see what else we have'

Washington's decision to trade both of its young edge rushers may have been interpreted by some as a signal the team was giving up on the 2023 season, but Commanders head coach says that couldn't be further from the truth.
news

Saints QB Derek Carr, Patriots QB Mac Jones weigh in on Josh McDaniels firing 

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler, the team announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders later named Antonio Pierce as interim head coach and Champ Kelly as interim general manager.
news

Nick Sirianni looks to 'confuse' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after past success vs. Eagles

Ahead of Sunday's NFC East heavyweight clash, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni is well aware of who he's facing in Dallas' Dak Prescott, as the quarterback has won his last three versus the Eagles. 