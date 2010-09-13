Smith doesn't regret Bears' TD try after Lions' goal-line stand

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Lovie Smith insists he has no regrets and would make the same call again even though the Chicago Bears came away without a point.
In his mind, it was right Sunday. And it's still right Monday.
Never mind that Chicago ultimately escaped with a 19-14 victory after Matt Forte caught a 28-yard touchdown and Detroit's Calvin Johnson had a catch in the end zone ruled incomplete in one of the day's most controversial decisions. The hot seat that Smith appears to be on doesn't look any cooler, but he wasn't about to back off that decision.
"These few hours in between, nothing has changed," he said. "Still feel good about it."
The Lions had just taken over at their 9 with 10:45 left in the game when Bears linebacker Lance Briggs sprinted through the line and took down Lions backup quarterback Shaun Hill as he tried to hand off to rookie running back Jahvid Best, recovering the fumble at the 1 on a play that initially was ruled a sack.
For Chicago, it was a big chance to wipe out a 14-13 deficit. Instead, it turned into a big source of frustration.
So Smith had a decision to make: Go for the touchdown or an easy field goal by Robbie Gould, one of the league's most accurate kickers, and a two-point lead?
Smith opted to go for the TD, and Forte was stopped a third time when Lions defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch stuffed the running back on an attempt over right tackle, drawing loud boos from the Soldier Field crowd.
"I went for it because I thought we could get it," Smith said. "I wanted the offense to see that I thought that, and we needed to get a touchdown. To (not) keep it close, like it ended up being there at the end, one bad play could really have bad results for us. So I felt good about going for it then, and I feel good about it now. Again, in those situations, I would probably do the same thing again."
That might not be much comfort to fans who already were calling for Smith and Bears general manager Jerry Angelo to be dismissed after a 7-9 finish last season and a third consecutive playoff miss. That left team president Ted Phillips issuing what many interpreted as a win-or-else mandate, although he did back away from that in a radio interview last week.
The win did little to ease fan angst, although Cutler threw for 372 yards, Forte had 151 receiving and the Bears held the Lions to 168 yards of total offense. Chicago also received big contributions from Briggs and fellow linebacker Brian Urlacher, not to mention a Julius Peppers sack that knocked Lions starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out of the game.
There also were four turnovers and Smith's decision that's getting plenty of attention alongside the not-a-touchdown catch by Johnson.
"That's (Smith's) call," Gould said. "The defense played really well. ... He thought maybe we could put one in the end zone, create a little bit more momentum for our team and make it a little harder on the Detroit Lions."
They failed to convert the pass after Forte's touchdown, leaving them with a five-point lead. And they escaped with the win after the officials ruled Johnson didn't properly secure the ball on what looked like the go-ahead touchdown.
Asked why the 6-foot-1 Zackary Bowman was alone on the 6-foot-5 Johnson, Smith said: "We play double-coverage quite a bit. It seems like every time we play double-coverage (it's) 'Why do you guys play two deep?' So on that play, we had a blitz on. 'Why don't you blitz more?' We had a blitz on that play, and when you blitz, you can't double-cover everybody -- Football 101. Can't do it. On that play, we didn't. The next two, we did."
Smith also said safety Danieal Manning wasn't responsible for helping on that play and added: "Sometimes, you have a great player that makes a great play."
Only Johnson's play didn't count.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press