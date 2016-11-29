Small Victories: Trevor Siemian's fantasy awakening

There's a lot that goes into building a successful fantasy lineup. While we like to spend a lot of time patting ourselves on the back for getting big games from players like Tom Brady and Julio Jones, often it's the unheralded players who can make the biggest difference. That's why we're celebrating the Small Victories -- the lesser-known players who may have contributed to your weekly fantasy football glory and those who could help lead you to the winner's circle in the future.
That was then...
Trevor Siemian, QB, Denver Broncos: Siemian had done a fairly nice job of quarterbacking the Broncos, but it hadn't really amounted to much for fantasy owners this season. Until Sunday. Siemian put together his best fantasy day of the season with 368 passing yards, three touchdowns and 29.02 fantasy points. Before you get too excited, don't believe that he's going to turn into a fantasy stud. Especially not next week against a respectable Jaguars defense.
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Hill had been gaining fantasy favor for weeks as the Chiefs try to sort out their receiving corps. In Week 12, Hill did a little bit of everything with a rushing TD, a receiving TD and a return TD. The speedster has scored double-digit fantasy points in three of his past five games and is quickly earning a larger role in the Kansas City offenes.
Tim Hightower, RB, New Orleans Saints: Most people have Mark Ingram on their rosters, but Tim Hightower hasn't been quite as popular of a fantasy entity this season. But those who showed faith in the journeyman were rewarded with 16.50 fantasy points. There is still an indecipherable rotation going on in New Orleans, so there could be weeks when Hightower is viable. When those weeks will be is anyone's guess.
This is now...
Quincy Enunwa, WR, New York Jets: It's been a couple of months since we spoke of any Jets receiver -- particularly Enunwa -- in fantasy-relevant terms. But the Nebraska product posted his best stat line of the season and now gets to take on a Colts secondary that has been very WR-friendly this season.
Brandon LaFell, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: We still don't have a clear answer for who will be the dominant Bengals receiver in A.J. Green's absence. The best answer is likely "no one," but LaFell is certainly more suited to achieving a lead role, regardless of being outproduced by rookie Tyler Boyd in Week 12. The veteran has an appealing matchup this week against an Eagles defense that isn't quite the same away from Philadelphia. Here's a chance for LaFell to make an impact.
Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: The Bengals have struggled covering tight ends in the middle of the field this season. Plus, it's late in the year which means it's Ertz's time to shine. The Eagles tight end has had seven or more targets and six or more catches in each of his last three games. That's a trend that should continue this week.
