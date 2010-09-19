Sloppy Cowboys fall to 0-2 after loss to Bears

ARLINGTON, Texas - Jay Cutler overcame several early hard hits to throw three touchdown passes, leading the Chicago Bears to a 27-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys and giving them a 2-0 start for the first time since their Super Bowl season in 2006.
Dallas blew a chance to tie the score at 20 when David Buehler badly missed a 44-yard field-goal attempt with 7:23 left. Chicago immediately drove for a lead-extending touchdown. Buehler made a 48-yard field goal with 1:17 left, but the Bears caught an onside kick.
The Cowboys fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2001, when Quincy Carter took over for the retired Troy Aikman at quarterback. Cowboys loyalists will remember the 1993 season starting 0-2 and ending with a Super Bowl championship, but that team got Emmitt Smith back from a contract holdout to start its rally.