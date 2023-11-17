Sky Sports to show Live NCAA College Football games

Sky Sports has today announced it has secured the rights for the NCAA College Football through to the end of the 24/25 season.
- The deal means that American Football fans will be able to watch up to 3 games per week throughout the regular season, from August to December.
- Sky Sports have access to all matches from the Bowl Season running from December to January.
- Fans can get closer to the action with a dedicated College Football show, College Game Day Live.
- The coverage will add to Sky Sports' dedicated Sky Sports NFL (National Football League) channel, with brand new live content.
Coverage starts this Saturday with the following lineup:
- 14:00 - 17:00: College GameDay Live
- 17:00 - 20:00: Louisville at Miami
- 20:30 - 23:30: Wake Forest at Notre Dame
- 00:30 - 03:30: Washington at Oregon State