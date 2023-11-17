Sky Sports to show Live NCAA College Football games

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 04:56 AM

Sky Sports has today announced it has secured  the rights for the  NCAA College Football through to the end of the 24/25 season.

  • The deal means that American Football fans will be able to watch up to 3 games per week throughout the regular season, from August to December.
  • Sky Sports have access to all matches from the Bowl Season running from December to January.
  • Fans can get closer to the action with a dedicated College Football show, College Game Day Live.
  • The coverage will add to Sky Sports' dedicated Sky Sports NFL (National Football League) channel, with brand new live content.

Coverage starts this Saturday with the following lineup:

  • 14:00 - 17:00: College GameDay Live
  • 17:00 - 20:00: Louisville at Miami 
  • 20:30 - 23:30: Wake Forest at Notre Dame
  • 00:30 - 03:30: Washington at Oregon State

