Around the NFL

Six things we learned from Giants' win over Redskins

Published: Sep 24, 2015 at 04:48 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The Giants were staring down the bottomless pit that is 0-3 but managed to string together a 32-21 win over the Redskins on Thursday night.

Here is what we learned:

  1. Where do we begin with Kirk Cousins? Perhaps it was the two times he missed Jordan Reed wide open in the back of the end zone. Maybe it was him getting blanked on play-action passes (and clearly missing two fake handoffs altogether), leading to two picks. Cousins has now turned the ball over 29 times over his last 17 games, this despite a fine, working offensive line and a budding 6-foot-2, 230-pound star at running back. In eight of his 17 career games, he has two or more picks. Would we be stunned to see Colt McCoy next week?
  1. To watch Tom Coughlin on the sidelines Thursday was to see a coach who genuinely does not want to go out this way. Whether or not this is his final season, Coughlin was as animated and celebratory as ever. With a logjam of mediocrity developing in the NFC East, could his perseverance be rewarded?
  1. Though his offense has yet to mirror lofty expectations, Ben McAdoo can be fascinating to watch from a bird's eye perspective. The way he uses Odell Beckham to toy with opposing defenses is such an advantage, especially when he waits until the fourth quarter to strike. Beckham is in a different position -- wide left, wide right, slot, slot bunch -- on nearly every play. Washington was allowing him plenty of space off the line, essentially trapping Beckham in a triple team all night long and forcing the Giants to run bubble screens and quick slants. However, they were leaving themselves open for the deep route that eventually turned into a fourth-quarter kill shot. Oh, and by the way, Beckham is the most productive receiver in NFL history through 15 games.
  1. It is a shame that Matt Jones will go down as a scapegoat of sorts for this loss. The young power back has plenty of promise, but in a truly Redskinian moment, he fumbled a touchdown mid-air and it landed out of bounds for a touchback. Jay Gruden, though, cannot afford to take the ball out of his hands.
  1. A bit of unresolved confusion from Thursday night: The Giants were up 25-6 with 8:07 to go in the fourth quarter and were still firing off timeouts on offense before a third-and-1. This, coupled with more problems getting the snap off, leads us to believe that mechanically, this offense still has a long way to go. Also, the play they called a timeout to draw up went for zero yards.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen focused on 'making the smart play' after throwing six interceptions in three weeks

Josh Allen has developed a tendency to turn it over in key moments in recent weeks, throwing two interceptions in each of his last three games and driving his total up to a league-worst 10 on the year.

news

Aaron Jones: Packers playing 'playoff football' from here on out

Aaron Jones knows a postseason-minded approach will be necessary for the Packers to turn their season around before it is too late. Green Bay hosts the Titans tonight on "Thursday Night Football."

news

NFL monitoring weather in Buffalo as snowstorm threatens Sunday's Browns-Bills game

With a major snowstorm expected to hit Western New York in the coming days, the NFL is preparing for all eventualities. The league is monitoring weather around Buffalo ahead of Sunday's game between the  Browns and Bills at Highmark Stadium and is in communication with both clubs.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels appreciates owner Mark Davis' support amid dreadful first season

Raiders owner Mark Davis is ignoring calls for Josh McDaniels' job, telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal earlier this week he believed the coach is "doing a fantastic job." McDaniels is thankful for the support from his team's owner.

news

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy 'not surprised at all' by Vikings WR Justin Jefferson's success

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy's "favorite" in the 2020 class of wide receivers was CeeDee Lamb, but he's "not surprised at all" by the success of Justin Jefferson, who he was very "high" on in the draft.

news

Travis Kelce on Chiefs' trade for Kadarius Toney from Giants: 'I don't know how he got out of that building'

New teammate Kadarius Toney has impressed Chiefs TE Travis Kelce already and Kelce just can't understand how the Giants let the talented out wideout "out of the building."

news

Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson encourages son, Rams' Van Jefferson, to 'keep fighting' on 'Hard Knocks'

"HBO's Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" captured an emotionally rife postgame moment between Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson and his father, Cardinals WRs coach Shawn Jefferson.

news

Sean McVay expects Matthew Stafford to clear concussion protocol, play vs. Saints

Matthew Stafford was a full participant in the Rams' Wednesday practice, and head coach Sean McVay told reporters he expects Stafford to clear protocol this week.

news

Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams

Despite the Saints' recent struggles, head coach Dennis Allen is keeping the status quo in New Orleans. Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback as Jameis Winston battles a back injury.

news

Week 11 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cardinals designate Hollywood Brown (foot) to return to practice; WR could be ready to play on 'MNF'

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't rule out the possibility of Brown being ready for Arizona's next game in five days.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE