Six potential landing spots for Mario Williams

General manager Jerry Reese is in a strange position this offseason. He has money to spend, but a lot of holes to fix and not a lot of time to do it. Reese already tried the massive spending spree avenue back in 2014, and it actually yielded some great finds like pass rusher Robert Ayers and cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. It did not yield many wins, however. He doesn't seem to have much of a choice this year, especially with no great players to extend, and a massive question mark surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul. Signing Mario Williams could be a Band-Aid for Reese and the Giants, and they could afford to overpay. It would return Williams to the comfort of a 4-3 system and, should the Giants work out a short-term deal to keep Pierre-Paul and Ayers, give them the best pass-rushing tandem they've had since 2012. This might be a pipe dream seeing as it's not a typical Giants move. Williams will likely eye contenders first, but the scheme fit will be a close second.